People ridding the sky car at the Moses Mabhida stadium PICTURE: GCINA NDWALANE

Durban - QUESTIONS have been raised about the state of Moses Mabhida Stadium and the SkyCar. The DA’s Vincent Mkhize said the maintenance of the stadium had come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

He said the stadium, which was one of several stadiums built across the country when South Africa hosted the 2010 Fifa World Cup, had become a talking point at community service committee meetings.

Mkhize said an oversight visit was conducted last week during which they noticed broken toilet seats, damaged equipment and overhanging electrical cables.

“Last week we were due to receive a detailed report on the status of the Moses Mabhida Stadium and the SkyCar. But the meeting had to be abandoned when supporters of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede closed down the city hall.

“The maintenance of this asset should be prioritised as it’s the only stadium that generates revenue for the city daily through its many attractions,” he said.

Mkhize described the SkyCar as a “death trap” in its present condition.

“The SkyCar has not been in use since October 2018 as it’s waiting for spare parts from Switzerland. Of concern is that not a single report has come to the attention of the committee outlining the challenges or costs associated with the repairs, since it broke last year,” he said.

Mkhize said the neglect of the two attractions had negatively impacted on the city.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) provincial manager Tim Tyrrell said tourism to Durban was a massive local economic driver.

He said it was incumbent on the city to keep amenities maintained and serviceable to sustain the tourism income stream.

“If it transpires that any city- managed asset that drives economic growth is dysfunctional due to lack of proper planning and management, we would be among the first to call for an inquiry to investigate the matter and hold the responsible parties to account,” he said.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they were working on the issues around the SkyCar.

“The procurement process was started to engage the international manufacturer to conduct a thorough inspection and assessment. The appointment of the service provider was a lengthy process since it involved engaging an international company’s services,” he said.

Mayisela said the first phase inspection was conducted in May and final inspection and system testing was soon to be completed. After that a full report would be tabled detailing the extent of the overhaul, the parts required and so forth.

“The next phase of the project can begin in terms of a full overhaul.

“This is still likely to take a few months due to lengthy municipal procurement processes and effecting major repairs,” Mayisela said.

The Mercury