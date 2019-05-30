ACDP President Rev Kenneth Meshoe Picture: Thobile Mathonsi

Durban - African Christian Democratic Party president Reverend Kenneth Meshoe has told Christians to reject any attempts by the government to scrap Good Friday and Christmas as public holidays on the South African calendar. Delivering a sermon at a Chatsworth church recently, Meshoe called on communities to unite and challenge the move.

Meshoe said both were two auspicious days on the Christian calendar. “These are two of the most holiest days for Christians. Not only that, they are two days that impact on business. There are many who may not be Christians but ensure that they go to church on these two days.”

He said if the government moved to scrap these two public holidays, they would be showing the nation that they were not taking them into consideration.

President of the Hindu Council of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha Ashwin Trikamjee said although he was not Christian, he did not support the idea.

“If this does go ahead, it is very short-sighted of the government.”

The debate stems from a suggestion made by the SA Law Reform Commission which was responding to a paper on the Statutory Law Revision which looked into public holidays.

At the time, research conducted sought to make provision for public holidays and ensure that they were paid holidays.

The paper also looked at Good Friday and Christmas being two of the main public holidays on the South African calendar and spoke to those who practised other religions but did not necessarily have their religious dates marked as public holidays.

Spokesperson for the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities, Mpiyakhe Mkholo, said the matter was still under discussion.

The commission held public meetings in Gauteng, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal in 2012 on the matter. This was after it had received complaints concerning the fact that South Africa’s public holidays only acknowledge Christianity and discriminated against other religions.

