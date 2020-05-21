Debt help for struggling KwaDukuza ratepayers

Durban - The KwaDukuza Municipality has offered debt relief to its struggling ratepayers, as it fears that many will not be able to pay for municipal services. The municipality said it had structured the scheme in a manner that provided relief to customers while ensuring that it continued to generate revenue to remain financially viable. Thousands of households across the country are battling to pay for municipal services due to job losses or working short-time because of Covid-19. In a statement, municipal spokesperson Sipho Mkhize said: “The purpose of the relief scheme is to provide relief to debtors in an attempt to ensure debt collection and achieve collection rate targets.” Mkhize said they were advised by the SA Local Government Association not to disconnect services of consumers in arrears during the lockdown period. He said handing over accounts to attorneys for collection was also not an option, as the courts did not consider this an urgent matter. The relief scheme is expected to run from July 1, 2020 until June 17, 2021.

“Consumers are expected to have settled all their municipal accounts when the relief scheme ends,” he said.

To participate in the scheme, Mkhize said debtors were required to complete a Covid-19 Debt Relief Scheme application form that could be sourced from municipal offices, as well as online.

The relief, however, comes with conditions and applies only to outstanding and arrears debts for municipal rates and service charges (refuse charges and electricity charges).

It does not apply to service installation fees, service connection fees, demand-based component charges, tampering and other infringement penalties or disconnection and reconnection charges.

Mkhize said debtors who participated in the previous Debtors Incentive Scheme but failed to meet their obligations were excluded from participating in this scheme.

State departments were also excluded.

Mkhize said those that met the criteria should pay an initial 15% of the outstanding debt (the capital) within 72 hours of acceptance of the quotation by the debtor, with the balance of the capital to be paid on or before June 17, 2021, and with the debtor to provide proof of payment to the finance department.

Independent councillor Mbusiso Madlala said the matter was discussed at the council meeting last week and they were happy with the announcement. “We are in an abnormal situation where ratepayers are facing some difficulty.”

