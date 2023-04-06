Decades-old amusement park, Durban Funworld to close its doors

The Durban Funworld, the iconic beachfront facility, will close its operations on May 1 after being part of the Golden Mile for more than 50 years. Owner Nic Steyn said the facility’s amusement rides and attractions would be sold off, and removed from the beachfront.

Steyn said the closure would be a sad day for Durban, especially the beachfront. Steyn is a third-generation operator of the facility which, he said, was built by his family from the ground up when the site was simply grass. Speaking on the park’s history, he said that in 1977 his father, Nic Steyn senior, opened Durban Funworld to all races, making it the first public entity to do so – a move that was in open defiance of the terms of his lease.

Steyn explained the difficulties he had encountered over the years in trying to find an operator to take over the business. “I have spent the past 12 years trying to sell the amusement rides and other assets, operated by Durban Funworld, on to a suitable operator that I could mentor, in order for the iconic amusement park to continue to operate, improve and grow, for the benefit of its staff, its patrons and the Durban Beachfront at large. “Over the years I’ve had numerous purchasers approach me to purchase Durban Funworld as a going concern, but they have all hit the same stumbling block of not being able to secure a lease for the premises from its landlord, the eThekwini Municipality.”

He recalled that as a child growing up in the area he watched visitors coming to enjoy themselves at the beachfront. “I have pictures taken of me as a baby here and now I am in my sixties, this has been quite an experience for me,” he said. Steyn, however, expressed sadness at how the situation had changed on the beachfront in recent times, affecting the appearance and appeal of the area.

“Over the past number of years I’ve watched in sadness as the jewel in Durban’s crown, its beachfront, has deteriorated at an alarming rate. I don’t want to add to that deterioration but after six years of operating on a month-to-month basis the situation has become untenable. “I am left with no choice but to unfortunately add to the Durban beachfront degradation,” Steyn said. Establishing an amusement park is a capital-intensive business, he said.

“As the third-generation owner of this business I am very well aware of the capital costs involved in such a venture. Bear in mind that our family also built and operated the waterpark, known as Durban Waterworld, which was situated adjacent to Suncoast.” He also said he had offered to continue operating the facility while the City sought to find a suitable operator without any success. “That offer, as well as my Letter of Notice to the municipality dated February 27, has been met with a deafening silence.

“I have not even had so much as the courtesy of an acknowledgement of receipt from the municipality,” Steyn added. Asked for comment, eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo would not be drawn on the allegations made by Steyn. She said the site was owned by the municipality and leased to Funworld and that agreement had been on an ad-hoc basis.

“The lease expired in 2017 and has been on a month to month basis since. The property will be going out to tender in June/July 2023 to invite proposals for redevelopment in line with the zoning of the property. “The tendering process will be commencing soon,” Khuzwayo said yesterday, adding that it was the decision of the operator to inform the municipality that the month-to-month lease would be cancelled. The municipality was saddened by the closure, she said, but Durban still had a selection of pleasurable tourism activities and places, including a mix of adventure, culinary, rural and township experiences.