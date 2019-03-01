PIETERMARITZBURG - Residents have complained about the state of decay of the city, saying authorities have allowed province’s capital to deteriorate and service delivery to suffer. The residents spoke to The Mercury after the DA went on an inspection of the city on Tuesday. The party’s national leadership was in Pietermaritzburg to interact with the residents in an effort to build momentum ahead of the launch of its election manifesto in the city this weekend.

They visited the KwaMpumuza area, Tamboville and the city centre.

Pietermaritzburg has been in the spotlight following a strike by waste department workers that left rubbish piling up on the city streets.

“Life in the city, especially in our area of kwaMpumuza, is terrible. It feels like we have been ‘thrown away’,” said a resident.

“We have problems with water, electricity, and due to general negligence by the municipal workers. Even when we report challenges, they are never attended to, even if they are reported to senior people,” said the resident.

IFP councillor from the KwaMpumuza area Dolo Zondi said he was ashamed to call himself a councillor of the Msunduzi municipality, saying the city was filthy and rotting away.

“Even at the City Hall, the toilets are filthy and blocked. The councillor’s lounge is falling apart, the ceiling is collapsing, and carpets are filthy. The place is a pigsty. If the situation is like that inside the building, can you expect those people to go outside and work?” he said.

Zondi said the municipality should have been placed under administration a long time ago.

“When the city was first placed under administration, I was there. Things were not this bad. Why is Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube failing to act?” he asked.

The DA’s national spokesperson on Cogta, Makashule Gana, said, “When we were driving through the city, I could not believe that this was the city centre because of the state of decay and filth. This is concerning to see, especially for a city that is the capital of the province.”

He said during their visit to KwaMpumuza, residents complained about regular water shortages. The area has been without water for the past week.

“They complained about electricity and the lack of a river crossing, which is dangerous for children going to school. The residents said there had been instances where children were swept away,” said Gana.

He said in the Tamboville area, the main concerns were the refuse removal services.

“There are piles of rubbish that remain uncollected, and residents are concerned that this is becoming a health hazard.”

Attempts to get comment from the Msunduzi’s political leadership were unsuccessful yesterday.

