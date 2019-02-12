SAPS Search and Rescue officers carrying the body away from the scene. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Police have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of a body in Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Friday. SAPS Search and Rescue were called out to the area of Woodhurst in Chatsworth, where a decomposing body was found.

According to police, the body was retrieved from a river. The cause of death is unknown at this stage and police are investigating further.

In a separate case, the body of a 13-year-old boy was found in a quarry in Hluluwe, northern KZN at the weekend.

It is believed that the boy was swimming when he got into difficulty and disappeared under water.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon, said once the body was retrieved, it was handed over to police. An inquest docket was opened.

Lambinon said their rescue teams also attended to another incident in Richards Bay, near Pelican Island.

"We received reports that a man on a surf-ski had come into some difficulty while out on the water. The man's wife had appealed to public members to raise the alarm. They are from Pretoria, on holiday. On arrival on the scene NSRI located and recovered the surf-ski and the man was found safe ashore after he swam to Naval Island after his surf-ski had capsized," Lambinon said.

He said the man was treated for lacerations to his hands sustained from climbing over rocks and no further assistance was required after NSRI returned the surf-ski to the man.

