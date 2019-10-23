Delangokubona Business Forum distances themselves from exam threats









The Delangokubona business forum has distanced themselves from threats made Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - The Delangokubona Business Forum has distanced themselves from threats made by other so-called business forums to disrupt the 2019 National Senior Certificate examinations. Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, the forum’s chairperson Thabane Mzulwini, said fake news was being peddled about their forum. “News that the Delangokubona Business Forum will disrupt exams is not true. We would like to categorically distance ourselves from these threats. We have rules and abide by our forum’s constitution. It is untrue that we demanded contracts,” he said. Mzulwini their members were frustrated that they had not been paid for services rendered. “The delay in payments has had devastating impact on the wellbeing of our members. Some use borrowed capital from loan sharks. Whilst we treat this problem as a cancer that threatens our members existence, we distance ourselves from threats that have been peddled on social media using our name,” he said.

It is understood that there is an agreement between the eThekwini Municipality and the Department of Basic Education in KwaZulu-Natal for various projects, which include a school’s nutrition programme. There is an understanding that these projects were outsourced, by the municipality to contractors who are a part of various business forums.

Spokesperson for the KZN DoE, Muzi Mahlambi, said the forums who had threatened disruptions during the exams, were using this period to hold the department to ransom.

He said members were mixing the issues and needed to address their grievances with the parties that they have contracts with - in this case the eThekwini Municipality.

“We are engaging with police and stakeholders and will not allow any structures to intimidate or threaten staff or the furtherance of the exams,” he said.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will meet with business forums next week to address their grievances.

On the issue of non-payment of contractors, Mayisela said this matter was attended to last week.

“After members of a business forum stormed our offices last week, a meeting was held to discuss the issues. Part of the problem was that there were queries with some of the invoices submitted. We were awaiting payment from the department and would ensure that monies are paid. The matter was diffused,” he said.

Mayisela condemned the threats made by certain people, claiming to be part of business forums.

He said the city did not tolerate such behaviour as there have been a number of programmes aimed as progressing radical economic transformation.

“The mayor and senior management at the city is due to meet with various business forums next week. Business forums invading sites and halting construction projects while demanding 30 percent of the work be given to them, must watch out. This behaviour needs to come to an end,” he said.

Addressing members of the city’s executive council yesterday, Kaunda said some businesses have threatened to leave Durban as a result of these stoppages and threats from the business forums. Mayor Kaunda said if this is not nipped in the bud it could result in the City shedding thousands of much needed jobs.

“We will not be leaving this sort of behaviour to continue. We will not tolerate this nonsense. We are prepared to go toe to toe with these business forums as the law must take precedence. We cannot be a banana republic where people do as they please. We are not retreating on this matter as we cannot allow business forums to co-govern the city with us. We are governing the city,” he said.

The Mercury