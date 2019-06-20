Durban - More than 30 e-hailing food delivery drivers held a silent protest outside the KFC in Florida Road yesterday morning to demand justice after a driver was killed on Tuesday night. Cedric Musonera, 33, originally from Burundi, a takeaway driver for an e-hailing food delivery company, died in Addington Hospital about an hour after being shot outside KFC.

Musonera’s friend Desire Kwizera said he had been in South Africa for more than 10 years.

Explaining the altercation that led to the shooting, Kwizera said Musonera had gone to KFC to fetch an order

“There were other clients behind him who were fetching their orders. His order was ready for collection as it was a pre-order.

“As they were serving Cedric, the guy behind him asked the cashiers ‘why are they serving the monkey first?’ and that angered Cedric,” said Kwizera.

Kwizera said the man was escorted out of KFC by security and Musonera went to his motorbike.

He said while Musonera was at his motorbike, he was shot.

“Cedric was not a short-tempered person. He was just a normal guy, very friendly and always laughing,” he said.

Kwizera urged the police to ensure that the suspect was arrested soon.

“We want justice to be done for our brother,” he said.

He said he hoped that the video footage of the incident would be provided to the police to assist with their investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that around 9.20pm Berea police received a complaint of a shooting on Florida Road.

Mbele said that on arrival they found a 33-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the body.

“He was taken to hospital for medical attention. It is alleged the victim had an argument with an unknown suspect who opened fire before fleeing the scene,” Mbele said.

A group of drivers gathered at the KFC in Florida Road to have a moment of silence for their slain colleague Picture: Supplied





The Mercury