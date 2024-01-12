Demarcation board decisions “save” eThekwini

The Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) rejected several proposals on the redetermination of municipal boundaries that could have seen eThekwini Municipality lose key economic zones, including King Shaka International Airport and parts of the industrial zone of Cato Ridge, to other municipalities. The outcomes of the board on the process were released this week. “The Mercury” reported last year that 228 proposals had been received by the demarcation board across the country, with KZN receiving 90 proposals, making it by far the province with the highest number of submissions.

In KZN, there had been two proposals that attracted a lot of controversy: the boundary changes proposed in the eThekwini Municipality, and the amalgamation of several municipalities in the Midlands. The Midlands amalgamation would have seen the only DA-run municipality in the province, uMngeni, being merged with other ANC municipalities. This proposal was also rejected by the board. In detail, the eThekwini changes had proposed the redetermination of the municipal boundaries of KwaDukuza Local Municipality, iLembe District Municipality and eThekwini by excluding two wards (58 and 62) from the municipal area of eThekwini and including them into the municipal area of KwaDukuza Local Municipality.

Also, the redetermination of the municipal boundaries of eThekwini, Ndwedwe Local Municipality and iLembe District Municipality, by excluding the town of oThongathi and Hazelmere Dam from the municipal area of eThekwini and including them into the municipal areas of Ndwedwe Local Municipality and iLembe District Municipality. And the redetermination of the municipal boundaries of Mkhambathini Local Municipality, uMgungundlovu District Municipality and eThekwini by excluding Mkhambathini Local Municipality from the municipal area of uMgungundlovu District Municipality and incorporating it into eThekwini. The board’s findings on these matters were that they were rejected and closed. “Do not proceed – the proposal does not meet demarcation criteria.”

Lindile Nhaca, mayor of the KwaDukuza Municipality, expressed disappointment: “We note with disappointment the outcome regarding the two wards from eThekwini. KwaDukuza Municipality registered its concerns on how the public process was handled by MDB. MDB made a deliberate mistake regarding the invitation for KwaDukuza Municipality to make their case. “This deprived KwaDukuza from attending the sessions as the invitation was sent after hours and only discovered when the session was already under way. We view this as a deliberate act to undermine KwaDukuza as a growing municipality. However, we are not bitter and we respect this outcome with the belief that we are the fastest growing municipality in the province,” said Nhaca.

However, she said they were pleased that the municipality had retained Darnall, Zinkwazi, Sani Sauce and Dooringkop areas within KwaDukuza. “We further welcome the decision of the demarcation board regarding the inclusion of ward 1 from Ndwedwe to KwaDukuza,” she said. Commenting on the outcome of the proposal to amalgamate uMngeni and other municipalities, the DA said it was pleased the board had rejected the proposal. These would have been amalgamated “with lofty ambition to create a metro”.

In rejecting that amalgamation, the board had said, “Do not proceed… the proposal does not meet demarcation criteria. The proposed area does not meet criteria for categorisation of a Category A municipality as provided for in terms of Section 2 of the Municipal Structures.” DA MP and its Mooi-uMngeni constituency head, Greg Krumbock MP, welcomed the MDB decision. “The Municipal Demarcation Board’s decision to not amalgamate local ANC-run municipalities with the DA-run uMngeni Local Municipality is a victory for the party and the residents of uMngeni.”

Close to 10 000 objections were filed with the MDB by residents of uMngeni against this ANC-backed proposal. “The DA congratulates residents on their action taken to protect their hard-won gains since 2021. “Had the amalgamation gone ahead, poorly ANC-run local municipalities such as Msunduzi, Mpofana and Impendle, among others would have merged with the efficiently run DA uMngeni Local Municipality.”

He said since the DA took over uMngeni Local Municipality from the ANC, there has been many drastic improvements as a result of honest, transparent and accountable governance. “These include the clearing of a multimillion-rand historical debt, increased basket of services along with support to indigent households, tackling electricity issues, supporting and assisting youth-owned business and tourism, making uMngeni one of the fastest developing municipalities in the country,” said Krumbock. Brian Zuma, spokesperson for the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, said, “The municipality will look carefully at the outcome of the application as pronounced by the MDB and the reasons thereof”.