DURBAN - The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal is set to probe the circumstances of a violent protest outside the King Dinuzulu Hospital in Clare Estate yesterday. A group of protesters living at the informal settlement nearby blocked the road outside the hospital, demanding that they be employed at the ­facility.

They set alight a tuckshop situated outside the hospital, ripped off the gates and stormed through the hospital premises, damaging property, including an ambulance.

Just a few metres away in RD Naidu Drive, a municipal bus was also set alight.

KZN Health MEC, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, said they had received preliminary reports on the matter.

“We are told that the people want to be employed by the company contracted to the clinic because they live in the ward where the hospital is.

“There is no excuse for anyone to raise issues in a violent and unruly manner. We will also check with the security company that is outsourced to provide a service at the hospital,” Dhlomo said.

Police confirmed that 29 people had been arrested for public violence. SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said about 100 job seekers took to the streets at 6am and blocked off the road with burning tyres.

“The police had to use rubber bullets to disperse the unruly crowd. A total of 29 suspects were arrested for public violence. They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court today,” Mbhele said.

Ethekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, condemned the burning of the municipal bus, saying the council did not condone acts of vandalism.

“We cannot have people getting violent and resorting to damaging municipal property. The right to protest is enshrined within our Constitution, but it must be done within the ambit of the law. On Friday, we had a municipal truck that was torched as well. We are calling on law enforcement agencies to ensure that these people face the full might of the law,” he said.

Community activist and member of the Sydenham Community Policing Forum, Satish Dhupelia, said there was a large number of unemployed people living in the area.

Dhupelia noted that while he understood the plight of the community, he did not condone the violence.

He said he hoped the issue of ­protests would be featured in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

