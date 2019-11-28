Department reassures matrics over marking process









The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has assured matrics that no candidates need to be concerned that they would be treated unfairly during the marking process. Picture: Flickr Durban - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has assured matrics that no candidates need to be concerned that they would be treated unfairly during the marking process. The department was commenting after parents and pupils expressed fears that the “difficult” Grade12 maths paper 1 would have a negative impact on pupils’ overall performance. The department said a team of experts would make a determination on how each question would be marked for every paper that was written during the matric exams. Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that after every pupil’s script was marked, the marks obtained by the pupils in the current exams were subjected to an intensive process of standardisation by the quality assurance council, Umalusi. Mhlanga said the comment in the article calling the paper “the most poorly constructed paper in the history of Maths” was unfounded.

“It merely creates unnecessary anxiety in the minds of candidates and parents,” he said.

Mhlanga explained the process followed in the setting, moderation and finalisation of the question paper.

The Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement provided the blueprint for the setting of question papers, and this was the yardstick against which teachers mediated subject content in the classroom, he said.

“The question paper is set by a panel of national experts, who sit over an extended period to ensure that the question paper does justice to the prescribed curriculum. This question paper is then presented to the quality assurance body, Umalusi, for their review and scrutiny before it is quality assured in terms of the technical details and submitted for printing,” he said.

Mhlanga assured all candidates that it had a process in place to scrutinise every paper that was written before the marking guidelines were finalised.

If there were any deviations from performance in previous years, this was corrected through statistical moderation, he said.

The Mercury