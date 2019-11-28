The department was commenting after parents and pupils expressed fears that the “difficult” Grade12 maths paper 1 would have a negative impact on pupils’ overall performance.
The department said a team of experts would make a determination on how each question would be marked for every paper that was written during the matric exams.
Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that after every pupil’s script was marked, the marks obtained by the pupils in the current exams were subjected to an intensive process of standardisation by the quality assurance council, Umalusi.
Mhlanga said the comment in the article calling the paper “the most poorly constructed paper in the history of Maths” was unfounded.