DURBAN - As part of its campaign to keep crime out of schools, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education will fork out R100million for the deployment of volunteers, to thousands of institutions across the province. Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu recently told The Mercury it was looking to employ community volunteers as part of the school safety programme.

Deputy director general for human resources Nathi Ngcobo said several safety models were explored and the department found that the employment of volunteers, at R100m a year, was the most affordable.

He said employing private companies to look after schools will set it back R400m per year, but the department had thousands of schools that do not have security guards, and this option was not feasible.

Another option, said Ngcobo, was to employ internally - which will cost around R600m per year.

“This will escalate every year, once all the basic conditions of employment are factored in,” he said.

Ngcobo said volunteers will be trained, with the help of the Department of Community Safety, and will get a stipend. He said they will be employed on contract and the department wants the project to start this financial year. The first group should be deployed in September.

He said most of the deployments will be for during the day.

“At the moment, the financial situation does not allow for security day and night. It is not that we are not concerned about the crime that happens at night, when the teachers and the learners are not there, we are concerned about the damage and the theft of our equipment,” said Ngcobo.

He said it was important for the community to protect the schools, saying this problem was forcing the department to divert critical funding from its core function.

Ngcobo said, as part of its plans, the department will also be strengthening internal reporting systems to make sure they know quickly about incidents that had happened, which will help in revising safety strategies.

“We need to look at the physical environment of the school, especially fencing. You can hire a security guard, but if the school has not been fenced people will access school property using illegal access points that are available.”

Bheki Shandu of the SA Democratic Teachers Union said it ahd recently held a school safety summit, where strategies were discussed.

He said security was not enough and all stakeholders, such as traditional leaders, needed to play a role.

“We want the community to become fans of the schools like they are of soccer clubs,” he said.

