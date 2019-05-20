File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal deputy mayor and one of his bodyguards have been found guilty of animal cruelty after shooting a dog. Phumlani Ntombela, the deputy mayor of the Mthonjaneni Local Municipality near Richards Bay, was found guilty at the Melmoth Magistrate’s Court last week. He and his bodyguard, Bongani Shabalala, were charged with animal cruelty for shooting a dog.

Another bodyguard was acquitted of the charges.

The National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) laid charges of animal cruelty against the men in November 2017 when a video surfaced on social media of the men shooting a dog.

In the video, a man with a rifle aims at and shoots the dog, which is tied to a fence on a pathway in a rural area. The dog, howling and flailing in agony, is shot several times with an assault rifle in front of a crowd, including children.

In the video, when the dog finally dies the bystanders leave and a young boy walks up to the animal and using a knife cuts its leash.

Ntombela, the IFP deputy mayor, was handed a sentence of six months’ imprisonment or ordered to pay a fine of R4 000.

The bodyguard was handed a R2 000 fine or six months’ imprisonment.

“The NSPCA is satisfied that the deputy mayor and the shooter were found guilty - it’s well overdue for the people of South Africa to understand that it doesn’t matter who you are, if you harm animals you will face the might of the law,” said NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson.

Wilson said that while the NSPCA believed the sentences were not in line with the suffering the dog endured, the two men now had criminal records “which is a victory in its own right”.

She added that the NSPCA spent about R30000 to ensure there was a conviction in the matter.

“Inspector Mpho Mokoena travelled to Melmoth from Gauteng on seven occasions to investigate this case and appear in court to ensure that justice was served,” Wilson said.

