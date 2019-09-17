File photo/Independent Media

Durban - Frustrated residents grappling with exorbitant costs of funerals and lack of burial space in eThekwini Municipality were resorting to desperate measures of secretly burying their loved ones in their own homes. This was revealed by eThekwini deputy mayor Belinda Scott when she delivered her introductory speech at the opening of the second Pan African Cemeteries and Crematoria Conference in Durban yesterday.

Scott told the conference that the lack of graveyards in Durban was so critical that by next year there would be no space to bury people.

“The reality is we have no burial space. We are finding that bodies are being secretly buried at night because people cannot afford the funeral and the fact that there is just no space,” she said.

Scott said the newly installed leadership in the city was committed to finding solutions to the problem, which had not been prioritised by the previous guard.

Scott said space for cemeteries was fast running out, while the service remained in high demand, adding that it was time for people to opt for alternative burial methods.

“Currently, the municipality has five operational cemeteries with 5000 grave sites still available. On average, we conduct about 1000 burials every month. With such a high demand, it is clear that all available grave sites will be used up by the beginning of 2020,” she said.

She said the city had identified land in Vulamehlo, Cato Ridge and Hammarsdale for burial sites, adding that the necessary processes were already under way to acquire the land. However, she was quick to point out that this was a short-term solution.

Scott noted that residents still had deep roots in religion and tradition, which were strong factors in burial rites.

She said an interim solution needed to be found while the topic of cremation was still being dealt with.

“We cannot sit here and say because we cannot reach an amicable agreement on cremation, that we will just fold our arms and do nothing. Doing nothing is not on our agenda. It cannot be. Our cemeteries are already full. People are burying their dead at night and this is not a sustainable solution,” she said.

Scott said she and mayor Mxolisi Kaunda would conduct site visits to the land they had identified for cemeteries to see how “ready” they were for use.

The city’s head of parks, recreation and culture, Thembinkosi Ngcobo, said Durban was faced with many problems. He said when residents approached them for space, they were unable to give any as there wasn’t any left. So with graveyard space being earmarked for the outlying areas, this meant that residents would not be able to bury loved ones in their preferred areas.

The critical lack of graveyards had also seen the emergence of private cemeteries such as Lala Kahle Cemetery in Hillcrest established by, among others, late businessman Don Mkhwanazi.

The cemetery, which opened in 2012, charges between R1200 (for children) and R2500 (for adults). The municipal cemeteries charge between R800 and R3000 a grave.

Ngcobo said the city had also dismissed at least six workers at cemeteries who were involved in illegally opening graves for burial.

“You find that these people ask for money in exchange for opening a grave for burial and then you have families coming to fight for their rightful plot. We urge the public not to engage in this behaviour,” he said.

He said the city had started a pilot project at the Loon Road cemetery in Sherwood, which had almost 10000 sites.

“We are looking into this as a stop-gap measure and hopefully we will be able to provide an interim service,” he said.

Ngcobo said two farms had been identified, but they were now up for sale. He said this was because the price of the land kept fluctuating.

However, Scott was adamant that there needed to be political will to ensure that space was found.

She said if there was land available for purchase, the city’s real-estate unit would need to prioritise it.

“The council would have to take this very seriously. The consequences of what happens when you do not have sufficient sites are dire,” she said.

Chairperson of the South African Cemeteries Association, Pepe Dass, said residents needed to understand that the sourcing of land for graveyards would only be sustainable for the next five years. “We have to consider alternatives and educate our residents. As much as we want to talk about religion and culture, we have to also live in a sustainable environment.”

The Mercury