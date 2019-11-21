Desperate farmers seek government help as thousands of cattle die









File picture: Pexels Durban - KwaZulu-Natal farmers have lost thousands of head of cattle due to the drought and are in desperate need of emergency government intervention to provide water and food relief and to retain jobs. The KZN MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, said that according to a recent survey the department had conducted, between 16000 and 17000 head of cattle had been killed due to the drought conditions across the province. “As the department, we have taken action and have started buying food and medicine for animals. We have set aside R20million: R17m for feed and R3m for medication,” she said. “We have done an assessment which will be finished on Friday and we are going to pronounce on just how badly the farmers have been affected by the drought. The drought is not over but at least we have had a little bit of rain. The north of the province was very dry until the rain started last week,” she said. Sithole-Moloi said the department was also focusing on food security for households headed by children and grant recipients, and on encouraging citizens to harvest water.

KZN Farmers Union chairperson Sandy la Marque said yesterday that drought was being experienced across the province affecting crop and livestock farms.

“The challenge is that this drought is not just for 2019 - many areas have been affected for the past few years. The circumstances on farms in many areas are dire,” she said.

She said farmers had taken measures such as reducing their livestock and switching to drought-resistant crops to mitigate the effects of the drought.

“Due to feed and water shortages, farmers must be proactive and reduce livestock numbers,” she said.

La Marque said that in a recent survey conducted by the union, most farmers indicated that they had experienced livestock losses due to the drought and that dam levels were having a negative impact on irrigation potential in their districts. More than 60% of farmers reported that water availability had reduced significantly or moderately, while some reported that no irrigation could take place.

She said farmers had requested a range of measures, including emergency measures with regards to water and food relief; drought insurance; support towards the retention of farmworkers and labour wage bills; interest subsidy on loans for replanting; tax breaks for farmers in need; financial assistance to buy fodder; and support to remove invasive species and for boreholes.

Additional areas where farmers requested assistance were the provision of an interest subsidy on production loans and debt,and bridging finance for affected farmers to manage the repayment of agriculture debt, she said.

RCL Foods technical manager for research and development in animal feed, Johan Mouton, said farmers were requesting assistance but many could not afford additional feedstock. He said some farmers were turning to cheaper but poorer-quality feed options to save costs.

“The biggest problem is cash flow to buy the feed at this stage. In a livestock production system, at the best of times cash flow is a problem, and in drought it is more severe and this is going on now for more than one year,” he said.

He said even usually astute farmers had used their financial reserves and some were sending cattle to slaughter as a last resort.

The Mercury