Destitute families left homeless after Pietermaritzburg fire destroys building

Durban - About 37 people living in a dilapidated building in the Northdale area of Pietermaritzburg have been left destitute after it caught fire at the weekend. One of those who lived in the house, who declined to be named, said it was not in a very good condition. “My ‘house’ is downstairs. The fire started upstairs and people there said it was because of an electricity fault. My belongings were damaged by water as they were trying to extinguish the blaze, and some of their belongings were also damaged.” The mayor of Msunduzi Municipality, Mzimkhulu Thebolla, who visited the house, described its state as “worse than living in a shack”. “There were about 37 people living in that house, including children. We’ve had to place all the affected people at Truro Hall.

“From the outside, the property looks like a normal double-storey house, but once you get inside you see the terrible state of the house - it should have been demolished a long time ago.

“The people there are renting, paying between R1500 and R2500 a month, renting small rooms that have been illegally partitioned. The conditions are worse than those of someone who’s living in a shack,” he said.

Thebolla said they understood that the fire was sparked by an electrical fault, “but at the moment we don’t even know whether the electricity was connected legally. All that will form part of the investigation.”

He said they had engaged the caretaker of the house and had demanded a meeting with the owner of the building.

“We have also learned that the owner owns several properties that he rents out; we have resolved that all those properties should be checked to see whether they are in a similar condition. We’ll also have to look at the city by-laws and take action against the owner.”

Thebolla said they had given an instruction that the landlord should find alternative accommodation for the people who had been left destitute.

“What we witnessed inside the house was deeply concerning. You have 10 people sharing one bathroom.

“The condition of that house suggests to me that the landlord is the kind of person who preys on and exploits the vulnerable and the poor, and makes their fortune on the backs of the poor,” he said.

Ward councillor Rooksana Ahmed said this was the second fire in the area in the past few days, and the third one in the past few months.

“A few months ago another house caught fire; there were 18 families living there,” she said.

The Mercury