Detectives praised for Phoenix triple murder conviction









South Africa - Durban - 25 October 2019 - Colin Pillay, the tow truck driver accused of murdering his lover and her two daughters in Phoenix last year was found guilty in the Durban High Court. he High Court found that Pillay was responsible for murders of Denisha, 22, her mother, Jane, 45, and sister Nikita, 16, at their flat in Longbury, Phoenix, on September 20, 2018. Picture Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA). Durban - A team of detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit have been praised for their sterling efforts that led to the arrest and conviction of Phoenix triple murder accused, Colin Pillay. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, said he was very pleased with the outcome of the case. "Much of this achievement is due to the thorough and meticulous investigation by the detective team. Detectives ensured that every piece of evidence implicating the accused was obtained and analysed including DNA, video footage, cell phone records and other exhibits,’’ he said. Pillay was handed down three life sentences and an additional 10 year sentence for theft. He was accused of murdering Phoenix mother, Jane Govindsamy and her daughters, Denisha and sister Nikita, at their flat in Longbury, Phoenix, on September 20, 2018.

Jula said the docket was assigned to detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit and following a swift investigation, Pillay was arrested on the following day and charged for the murders.

The trial began on July 29 after a painstakingly prepared docket was submitted to court for prosecution. Pillay was convicted and sentenced.

Pillay was a tow truck driver and was believed to have been in a relationship with Jane.

In an interview with The Mercury's sister title, The Independent On Saturday, Govindsamy's husband, Sagren Govindsamy, said he was pleased with the sentences handed down to Pillay.

“It is now for me to get my life on the road. It will take some time to get over this. I am, emotionally, still disturbed. I need to push myself up now. I am happy with the way things went in court, it was a job well done," he said.

The Mercury