Durban - A team of detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit have been praised for their sterling efforts that led to the arrest and conviction of Phoenix triple murder accused, Colin Pillay.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, said he was very pleased with the outcome of the case.
"Much of this achievement is due to the thorough and meticulous investigation by the detective team. Detectives ensured that every piece of evidence implicating the accused was obtained and analysed including DNA, video footage, cell phone records and other exhibits,’’ he said.
Pillay was handed down three life sentences and an additional 10 year sentence for theft.
He was accused of murdering Phoenix mother, Jane Govindsamy and her daughters, Denisha and sister Nikita, at their flat in Longbury, Phoenix, on September 20, 2018.