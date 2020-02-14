Durban - Consumer goods company, Reckitt Benckiser, said they have not had access to the latest strain of the Coronavirus and were not in a position to confirm their products' effectiveness against the new strain.
The British multinational consumer goods company was reacting to images of a description from a Dettol bottle that went viral following news of the virus outbreak.
According to the description on the bottle, Dettol kills E.Coli, Sammonella, MRSA, Rotavirus, flu virus (H1N1), cold viruses (human Coronavirus and RSV) etc.
According to a statement, Reckitt Benckiser (RB) has become aware of speculation about Dettol products and the novel 2019-nCoV coronavirus (Covid-19).