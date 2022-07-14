‘Diabetic foot’ causes 80% of non-traumatic amputations in SA: what you need to know

Durban – With an estimated 3.5 million South Africans diagnosed with diabetes and 5 million estimated to have pre-diabetes, vascular surgeon Dr Vinesh Padayachy explains what you need to know about “diabetic foot”, a leading cause of non-traumatic amputations in the country, and how to treat it. Diabetes among South Africans continues to increase, while 78% of people who have diabetes are said to be undiagnosed.

Padayachy, who is based at the Lenmed eThekwini Hospital and Heart Centre in Durban, said diabetes affects several organs in the body and the feet, in multiple ways. The diabetic foot disease, which is a result of diabetes, poses a major challenge to the healthcare system but not many know about it. According to Padayachy, there is no cure for “diabetic foot”, and diabetes like many other conditions can’t be cured in most cases.

However, he said it can be managed by controlling blood sugar, keeping weight down, being active, fit, looking after your feet, and wearing appropriate footwear. “This is the way you will manage it but it is something that will be there lifelong, and one will need to live with it, and it will be part of your life,” he said. Padayachy describes the signs and symptoms of diabetic foot:

∎ The first signs and symptoms a patient would experience is a burning pain on the soles of their feet, often worse at night. ∎ Eventually, the burning pain disappears, and the foot becomes totally insensate, so they don’t feel anything, and this causes significant problems. ∎ It also changes the architecture of their feet so that they start walking on abnormal pressure points, their feet start to flatten out, and their tilt starts to pull up. This is among some of the findings with “diabetic foot”.

Padayachy said diabetic foot comprises a constellation of vascular and neurological pathologic changes that are the direct result of diabetes, causing local tissue destruction by sensory neuropathy and compromising the vascular system of the affected lower extremities in diabetic sufferers. He said the problems that arise from diabetic feet can be quite significant. “This is often because patients can’t feel that they end up developing ulcers on their feet. Because they can’t feel, they end up injuring their feet not knowing it is from ”diabetic foot“. They develop infections and because they can’t feel, the infection spreads up until a point where it is irreversible, and they end up with amputations.”

He said treating “diabetic foot” can be broken into two parts. The first is to address any infection or ulcers on the foot, and the second is making sure that they have adequate arterial inflow, so that the ulcers on the foot can heal much faster. “This is usually done by either doing endovascular procedures or open procedures to improve the blood flow into the foot. A non-surgical option is foot care. This means taking care of your feet, wearing proper shoes that are comfortable, shoes that are broad and provide adequate support to the feet,” Padayachy said. Padayachy added that it is important for people to have someone check their feet on a regular basis.