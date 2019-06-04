File picture: Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters.

Durban - Cash-strapped South Africans are being urged to further tighten their belts ahead of a likely diesel price hike. The chief economist at the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, said consumers should brace themselves for difficult times ahead.

He said the decline of the rand and lack of a clear plan from the government on expenditure reductions could lead to increasingly tough times ahead.

It is expected that, although the new carbon tax would cancel out the expected drop in petrol prices, the price of diesel would likely rise by 14 cents a litre.

“All of the main economic indicators that we track show that things are going to get a lot more difficult before there is any chance of light at the end of the tunnel,” said Roodt.

An owner of a trucking company, who declined to be named, said his business could not afford another hike.

“We are already having to change our routes due to the ongoing attacks on trucks along the N3. This means we have to fork out more for fuel. We are battling to survive,” he said.

He said he had a number of trucks that ran between Durban and other parts, and an increase would put a major dent in this business.

The head of information and marketing at FNB Agribusiness, Dawie Maree, noted that the diesel increase in March had a severe impact on the cash flow of farmers. There were further increases in the months that followed.

At the time, Maree said fuel and diesel were commonly used for tillage, harvesting, machinery and transportation, making them a critical component for both small-scale and commercial farmers, as well as the entire agricultural value chain.

“From a farm producer level we are currently experiencing a late season whereby farmers are still using a lot of diesel. Furthermore, given that 70% of South Africa’s food is transported by road, the increase in the diesel price will have a negative impact on food inflation, and the disposable income of consumers who are already struggling to make ends meet,” Maree said.

People Against Petroleum Price Increases (PAPPI) convenor, Visvin Reddy, said the worst thing the government could do was to pass on diesel increases to consumers.

“Most goods, especially food items, are transported by diesel operated vehicles. Public transport uses diesel. An increase in the price of diesel has a direct impact on the poor in this country,” he said.

