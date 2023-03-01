Diesel price increase another blow to the farming industry

Durban - The increase in the price of diesel has dealt another blow to the farming industry. According to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the prices of both grades of petrol will now cost R1.27 more per litre, while diesel prices have gone up by 30 cents (0.05%) and 31c (0.005%).

SA Canegrowers CEO, Dr Thomas Funke, said that the increases in the diesel price have added a significant burden for the cane farming sector. “Diesel accounts for about 11% of growers’ input costs as canegrowers are dependent on diesel for on-farm purposes as well as road transport and tractors for the haulage of their crop to the sugar mills.” Funke added that sugar cane farmers are paying more for diesel compared to the same period last year.

“Our data shows that the expenditure on diesel has nearly doubled for many growers compared to February last year for on-farm uses including tractors, bakkies, and farm to mill transportation. Due to the immense cost in terms of capital expenditure as well as operating costs, it is generally not feasible for growers to rely on generators for irrigating sugar cane.” He added that while there has been some relief to farmers due to the diesel refund system, it was an admin headache. Fanie Ferreira, CEO of the MPO (Milk Producers’ Organisation), said that diesel price increase had a major impact on the farming industry as every cent counts.