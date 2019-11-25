The Council for Quality Assurance in General and Further Education and Training (Umalusi) yesterday confirmed that it had referred a complaint about the Grade 12 maths paper 1 to its committee.
If the council finds the complaints valid, maths marks could be adjusted upwards.
The council carries out the process of standardisation and statistical moderation of exam results for all qualifications that Umalusi certifies.
Umalusi spokesperson Kgaugelo Sekokotla said the complaint was received from a member of the public and stemmed from a collective grievance that the Grade 12 maths paper 1, which includes algebra and calculus, was not standardised and was worded in a way that created “unnecessary confusion”.