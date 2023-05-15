Dirco yet to make decision on Putin warrant of arrest

Durban - The Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) has yet to make a decision on what to do about the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant of arrest issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin during his expected visit to the country to attend the 15 BRICS summit in August. The ICC, of which SA is a full member, issued a warrant of arrest against Putin for alleged war crimes related to the abduction of children from Ukraine.

Reports have emerged that Dirco has received a legal opinion which says South Africa cannot legally ignore the warrant. Putin and heads of state of all BRICS countries have accepted the in-person invite from President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the summit in Durban in August. Dirco director-general Zane Dangor said the South African government was yet to make a decision on Putin’s visit.

Dangor said the matter was on the agenda during a tour in the US where special envoys from South African met Washington officials. Dangor said it was agreed at the meeting that there needed to be a fair and equal implementation of international law. Dangor said the ICC remained pivotal to international collaboration.