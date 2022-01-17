Disaster management teams deployed to evacuate Ladysmith and Msinga residents after heavy rains leads to severe flooding

THE KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) have started evacuating residents from areas hit by floods after heavy rains at the weekend. The department said Ladysmith received significant rainfall over the weekend which led to Kliprivier bursting its banks and flooding parts of the CBD.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka has deployed disaster management teams to commence with the evacuation of residents. Provincial Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said 70 residents have been evacuated from the flooded areas in Ladysmith and moved to the Indoor Sports Centre. “Disaster management teams are working together with various non-governmental organisations to provide immediate relief, such as blankets, sponges and hot meals to the affected residents,” he said.

The MEC commended the quick response by the disaster management teams and social partners in responding to the incident. Mzila said there has been no report of loss of life or injury as a result of the flooding at this stage. Meanwhile, in the town of Msinga, Mzila said heavy rains caused the uThukela River to burst its banks and flood surrounding areas.

“Disaster management teams have commenced evacuating residents to safer places, such as community halls,” while Hlomuka called upon residents who are living in low-lying areas to seek shelter on higher ground. Hlomuka had recently urged residents to avoid crossing low-lying bridges during inclement weather. “We have recently experienced inclement weather conditions, which have left a trail of death and destruction in their wake. So far 25 people have died with one person missing and R3.3 billion in damages has been incurred during the current summer season. We appeal to residents to be cautious,” said Hlomuka.

The videos below were taken by Disaster Management teams who are evacuating people in Msinga.