Durban - KwaZulu-Natal disaster management teams have been dispatched to the areas of Thokozani and Mpolweni in New Hanover, just outside Pietermaritzburg, where a tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, said several homes and public infrastructure were damaged and scores of people were hurt.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka, said preliminary reports received by the department indicate that a number of people who sustained injuries in the incident are receiving medical attention from surrounding hospitals.

"A number of homes have collapsed, countless trees have been uprooted and the electricity supply in the area has been interrupted. Our teams are working hard to provide support to the affected communities,” said Hlomuka.

He said there are fears of possible missing and possible deaths.