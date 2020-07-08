Disaster management teams on alert as KZN anticipates 'mammoth cold front'

Durban - Disaster management teams have been placed on high alert following reports of a 'mammoth cold front' expected over parts of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal.

On Wednesday, KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka, said the warning indicated that an intense cold front could hit parts of KZN from Thursday morning.

He said the cold front is expected to bring the possibility of heavy rains, flooding, gale-force winds and snowfall in high-lying areas.

"We are urging residents across the province to exercise caution as the expected change in weather conditions could pose a serious risk to human life. Please take this warning seriously and to put in place the necessary measures to protect yourself and your families. Teachers and parents are requested to ensure that learners utilise safe routes on their commute to and back from school," he said.

Hlomuka said such weather alerts should be taken seriously.