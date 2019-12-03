Durban - The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka confirmed that disaster management teams have been placed on high alert following a weather warning issued by the South African Weather Services on Tuesday afternoon.
Hlomuka said heavy rain and the possibility of severe thunderstorms in uThukela, uMgungundlovu and the Harry Gwala districts.
"The warning indicates the high possibility of heavy rains which can lead to localised flooding and reduced visibility. "We have placed our teams on high alert as inclement weather conditions continue to pose a serious risk to residents in our province. Our teams are monitoring areas that are prone to flooding and will be able to respond should any situations arise," said Hlomuka.
Warning:03/12/2019 14h00 TO:03/12/2019 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- observed with possible heavy downpours leading to localized flooding over UMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, Ugu DM's and parts of Vryheid and Nongoma LM's. (KZN)— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2019