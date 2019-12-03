Disaster management teams on standby as heavy rains, thunderstorms predicted for KZN









Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka confirmed that disaster management teams have been placed on high alert following a weather warning issued by the South African Weather Services on Tuesday afternoon. Hlomuka said heavy rain and the possibility of severe thunderstorms in uThukela, uMgungundlovu and the Harry Gwala districts. "The warning indicates the high possibility of heavy rains which can lead to localised flooding and reduced visibility. "We have placed our teams on high alert as inclement weather conditions continue to pose a serious risk to residents in our province. Our teams are monitoring areas that are prone to flooding and will be able to respond should any situations arise," said Hlomuka. Warning:03/12/2019 14h00 TO:03/12/2019 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- observed with possible heavy downpours leading to localized flooding over UMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, Ugu DM's and parts of Vryheid and Nongoma LM's. (KZN) — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2019



The weather warning also indicates that there is a risk of gale-force winds along the uMkhanyakude district coast which could potentially uproot trees.

Warning:03/12/2019 16h00 TO:03/12/2019 22h00 Flooding- localised flooding is expected over the eastern parts of Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi DMs, OR Tambo DM and Alfred Nzo DM this afternoon until late tonight (EC). — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2019

"We are appealing to residents, especially along the coast, to put their safety first and ensure that they seek shelter in a sturdy building during these strong winds," said Hlomuka.

Warning:03/12/2019 16h00 TO:03/12/2019 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- observed over parts of uThukela, moving towards uMzinyathi(KZN), with a possibility of strong winds, hail and heavy downpours. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 3, 2019



High seas are expected along the coast of the province with heavy swells above four metres. Hlomuka has called upon parents and those who might be going to the beach to take the necessary precautions.

The Mercury