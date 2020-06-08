Dischem at South Coast Mall closed due to Covid

Durban - South Coast Mall announced the temporary closure of their Dischem store after one of the pharmacy’s staff tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement issued on social media, mall management said they were advised by Dischem that one of their employees tested positive for the virus. “As a result, and in accordance with occupational health and safety guidelines, the store has announced that it will temporarily close until such time as their relevant Covid-19 response protocols have been completed,” said management. Management said the case had been reported to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the Department of Health. “Centre management and Dischem will work with government and health officials to assess when the store can be reopened, and stakeholders will be advised in due course,” they said.

The health and safety of our customers, tenants and employees remains, at all times, our top priority said Southcoast Mall.

As at June 7, the Department of Health confirmed that the cumulative number of South Africans who tested positive for Covid-19 was 48 285.

KZN is the fourth highest province with 3108 cases.

Western Cape has been affected the most with 31 824 cases followed by Eastern Cape’s 5947 and Gauteng close behind with 5946.

The national death toll is 998 and 24 364 people have recovered.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said the Health Department

The Department said that 920 064 tests have been conducted cumulatively of which 28 365 were conducted since the last report. Reports are issued daily.

The Mercury