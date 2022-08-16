Discovery of child worker leads to arrest of mother and employer

Durban - The department of employment and labour has reiterated that the use of child labour is not allowed by law. This comes after a child was discovered working at a business during a blitz operation in the Marabastad area in Limpopo on Monday.

Department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said the discovery was made when the department’s inspection and enforcement national roving team conducted a blitz inspection of businesses in the area. “During this inspection, the department discovered a child working there. Therefore, the South African Police Service(SAPS) have since arrested both the mother and the employer,” Thejane said. Thejane said the department takes child labour very seriously and that employing children is prohibited.

“The department would like to emphasise that employing a child is a criminal offence under the Basic Conditions of Employment Act,” Thejane said. “Children must attend school and not be assigned to inappropriate work.” THE MERCURY