Disgruntled sub contractors protest to be a part of new Durban mall









Durban metro police remove burning debris used by protesters to block off roads in Newlands yesterday. Facebook Durban - Sub contractors who were unhappy with being overlooked for work at a construction project took to the streets yesterday to demand involvement in the building of a new shopping mall between Lindelani and Newlands West. The angry protesters blocked the main road with burning tyres, logs, and stones, calling for an active role in the construction of the multi- billion-rand Midway Crossing Shopping Centre. Newlands resident Bongani Mgobhozi said they had been told that the project would create more than 1600 permanent jobs in the area. “We’re surprised that the main contractor has not even considered anyone from the area, but they came with their sub-contractors,” said Mgobhozi. He said he was looking forward to working at the mall, as he had been there when the project was introduced to the community.

Ward 38 councillor Nokufika Biyela confirmed that there had been a protest in the area, adding that schooling was disrupted.

“The main contractor came with his sub-contractors and the community is angry that they were not considered for the project,” said Biyela.

She said an urgent community meeting had been called to discuss the matter.

“A group of community members protested along Dumisani Makhaye Drive, blocking the highway with burning tyres and stones,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane. He said the protesters were complaining about employment-related issues, and that the police were monitoring the situation.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city would conduct its own investigation to ascertain the veracity of the claims advanced by the sub-contractors.

“The city condemns, with the contempt it deserves, the blockage of Dumisani Makhaye Drive yesterday. No grievances can justify this inhumane and unlawful conduct.

“Quite a number of pupils could not go to school, while some parents could not reach their places of work. We are therefore calling upon our law enforcement agencies to clamp down on this illicit behaviour,” said Mayisela.

The Mercury