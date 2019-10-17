The angry protesters blocked the main road with burning tyres, logs, and stones, calling for an active role in the construction of the multi- billion-rand Midway Crossing Shopping Centre.
Newlands resident Bongani Mgobhozi said they had been told that the project would create more than 1600 permanent jobs in the area.
“We’re surprised that the main contractor has not even considered anyone from the area, but they came with their sub-contractors,” said Mgobhozi.
He said he was looking forward to working at the mall, as he had been there when the project was introduced to the community.