Durban - Disgruntled refuse removal workers went on the rampage in uMlazi on Monday, blocking the Mangosuthu Highway with bags of rubbish. Some of the workers are employed by a contractor who has the contract to remove refuse in uMlazi, while others had worked as subcontractors.

Large parts of the highway were blocked with car parts, rocks, old furniture and storm drain pipes from a nearby construction site.

A source with knowledge of the dispute said the issue was not a simple wage dispute, but dated back to when the main contractor was first appointed.

The source said the contractor had quoted for the job on the basis of there being 90 workers, including any subcontractors, but when he got to the site, there were 180 workers.

The source saod the contractor was told to take on the additional workers and the municipality would pay.

“This arrangement worked for a few months, but in July last year the payments stopped and for the past 10 months the main contractor paid workers out of his pocket, and this month he stopped while he sought clarity from the municipality on the issue,” said the source.

He said the municipality owed the main contractor millions that had already been paid to the workers.

eThekwini spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city was in discussion with the main contractor in a bid to resolve the dispute speedily.

He said the issue had nothing to do with payments from the city and was between the contractor and workers.

“As a temporary measure, the city has made available 21 trucks to collect refuse.

"There are incidents where some of the city’s trucks were prevented from collecting garbage, and the municipality has since asked the metro police to escort its trucks to accomplish this essential service,” he said.

“The blockade started around 11pm on Sunday," said a resident who asked not to be named.

"I saw cars that were driving down the Mangosuthu Highway unable to continue and many of them were turning back.

“To wake up and find the township looking like this is not right. This is a key road in uMlazi and those having to travel have to find other routes that might extend their journey,” said the resident.

An official at a construction site, Sibusiso Zulu, said they arrived in the morning and found that some of their stormwater pipes had been damaged or used to block the road.

He said they still had to calculate the cost of the damage and had to replace some of the pipes that were damaged.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said no criminal cases had been opened.

The Mercury