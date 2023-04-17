Displaced residents from Isipingo informal settlement receive aid after devastating fire

Durban - Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers has provided much-needed aid to residents from the Dakota Beach informal settlement after a fire on Saturday night destroyed more than 350 units and left hundreds of people displaced. EThekwini Municipality said that the distribution of building materials would commence this week.

The Mercury reported on Monday that on April 15 a fire destroyed more than 340 structures and affected more than 560 people in the Dakota Informal Settlement located in Isipingo Beach within the eThekwini region. “In response, we provided aid in the form of 570 mattresses and 580 blankets to the victims,” said the Gift of the Givers. The organisation added that due to the rapid spread of the fire, the majority of the residents were unable to save any of their belongings. Mark Gounder, a community activist in Isipingo, said that they were thankful to Gift of the Givers for distributing blankets and mattresses on Sunday.

“Numerous organisations and businesses have assisted with food relief on Sunday and today (Monday),” said Gounder. eThekwini Municipality said that the City continued to fast-track relief efforts to these residents. “The distribution of building materials to the families will commence this week as soon as the process of profiling families is complete. Affected residents are currently housed in marquees erected near Dakota Beach while the site is being cleared. There, the families are being provided with meals and clean water,” said the City.