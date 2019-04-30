KwaDukuza mayor Ricardo Mthembu at the renaming of the hospital. Kwadukuza Municipality is warning against the invasion of construction projects by business forums and “thoughtless” protests by community members. Picture: Supplied

DURBAN - Kwadukuza Municipality is warning against the invasion of construction projects by business forums and “thoughtless” protests by community members, saying these are driving away investment in the municipality. KwaDukuza mayor Ricardo Mthembu said the municipality recently obtained a court interdict against the Delangokubona SA Business Forum to prevent them interfering with projects in the municipality.

“They (Delangokubona) are invading projects in Ballito and in Tete. Recently development of a shopping mall in Ballito has been ‘delayed’ because of intimidation,” he said.

The Delangokubona business forum has gained notoriety for interfering with projects and using intimidation tactics to secure work. They are also accused of either doing shoddy work or not doing any work once they “force” their way on to a site.

Mthembu said: “We’ve been on a campaign to attract investors to KwaDukuza but this is being undermined by protests.

“The confidence of investors is undermined when people walk on to construction sites armed with guns and decide to demand work. Walking on to a site armed with a gun is unacceptable criminal behaviour, and should be dealt with as such,” he said.

He said the radical economic transformation programme was there to benefit black business people but it should not be abused to condone thuggery.

“We want to make it clear that we will not allow for a situation where any informal group, just because they are armed, make any demands. They undermine the municipal tender system and damage the image of the municipality,” he said.

He also criticised investors who did not engage the municipality to get advice on “local conditions” and then entered into “backroom deals” with forums and complained to the municipality when those deals turned sour.

Cobus Oelofse, chief executive of the iLembe Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, said a number of developments and business operations had been impacted due to disruptions by groups wanting work.

“I’m also aware of developments that have been suspended as a result of the interference and demands from these groupings.”

Robert Ndlela, the secretary-general of the Federation For Radical Transformation, under which Delangokubona business forum falls, said he was not aware of a court interdict.

“But I’m aware of the issue of the delay in the building of the mall. It’s not fair to blame Delangokubona as there are many people with an interest in that project.

“I also know that it was scheduled to start at the beginning of this year, and as far as I know, the main contractor is yet to be appointed,” he said.

THE MERCURY