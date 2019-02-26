Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - The Msunduzi municipality has come under fire for failing to keep the city clean and opposition parties have called for its council to be dissolved. The municipality is under strain following a strike by staff members in the waste department and could be facing a strike by more business units.

The waste unit has been on strike for almost two weeks.

The municipality last week warned the unit’s members to return to work or face salary deductions on the no work, no pay principle.

The workers had complained about unfair job grades and other matters.

The city’s finance department has now also raised similar complaints with management.

The municipality said that the finance department was not on strike but had met with management to raise issues related to job evaluation and job grading, high vacancy rates and tools of trade.

“They reported for work and they continue to carry out their job responsibilities,” said municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Ngcobo.

Opposition parties said the council was struggling to deliver basic services and should be dissolved.

DA leader Mergan Chetty said Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube must dissolve the council.

He said apart from the waste department, the municipal water and sanitation department was also threatening to down tools and its call centre was not functional.

“Residents are expected to pay their utility bills, but the council has failed to send out accounts,” he said.

Chetty added that the situation was now so bad that officials had taken a decision to move this week’s opening of the provincial legislature back to the show grounds.

“Poor management, lack of leadership and political interference lie at the heart of the problem. The DA expects MEC Dube-Ncube to place the residents of Msunduzi ahead of the ANC’s political factional battles and urgently dissolve this municipality, as both the administration and political leadership have failed to execute their core responsibilities. The people of Msunduzi deserve better,” he said.

IFP leader Blessed Gwala said Cogta should have intervened almost three years ago.

- THE MERCURY