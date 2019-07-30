Mthandeni Dlungwane Picture: PATRICK MTOLO, INLSA

Durban - FORMER KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane, who resigned recently as a member of the provincial legislature, says he has dedicated his life to building the ANC at grassroots level. In a brief interview with The Mercury, Dlungwane said as long as the majority of South Africans have not achieved economic freedom, he will never leave politics. He said there was nothing wrong about going back to work with the branches of the ANC in the region.

“I never stopped working with the branches and I will continue to do so. I will also continue to raise anything that I see as wrong.” he said.

Dlungwane said he was looking forward to pursuing private ventures and furthering his studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

He would not speak about his tenure as Education MEC, only saying he was humbled by the privilege to serve the people of the province.

His tenure in the department was marred by controversy. Under his watch, the department paid R100million for sanitary towels when the initial budget was R20m.

This led to an oversupply and sanitary towels were allegedly “dumped” in schools, where they were not needed.

Dlungwane said his resignation did not mean he was leaving politics, adding that he would continue to be active in society.

“As long as the majority of South Africans are not economically free, I would never leave politics.

“Leaving politics will be a betrayal of my father’s principles and everything he stood for. I was recruited into politics by my father.”

Dlungwane denied claims that he resigned because he was bitter or was protecting his pension.

“It was not about positions, remember that I had also taken another deployment (to chair one of the committees).

“If I was bitter, I would not have taken that deployment at all and I am too young to be worried about protecting a pension,” he said. An ANC member, in the Moses Mabhida region, who asked not to be named, said if Dlungwane had ambitions of returning to regional leadership, it could be difficult.

He said the regional conference was months away and none of the branches had been audited.

“Remember, there is a task team in place. He was a member of that team and there was a fall-out, and he and other leaders pulled out. Those who are there preparing the branches for the conference will not do him any favours.”

Political analyst Thabani Khumalo said Dlungwane seemed to have been discouraged by being dropped from the Cabinet.

“I think he saw that in this current set-up he had no future and it was best for him to go back to his roots and start afresh,” said Khumalo.

The Mercury