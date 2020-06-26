DNA links suspect to Hillcrest armed robbery

Durban - A 36-year-old man has been arrested following a home invasion in Shongweni Road, Hillcrest, that left a 75-year-old woman critically injured. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said police are investigating a case of attempted murder after the man allegedly entered the woman's home and stabbed her multiple times. According to Blue Security's Andreas Mathios, the suspect was tracked down and linked to the incident through DNA evidence. "His identity was confirmed and blood and other DNA evidence retrieved from the suspect’s clothing has linked him to the incident," Mathios said. It is alleged that on Wednesday, the man entered the elderly resident's home and confronted her domestic worker.

"The intruder demanded to know the housekeeper's employer's whereabouts. When the elderly resident investigated the noise from the altercation she was viciously stabbed in the face and chest. A second man was seen standing outside the house," Mathios said.

He said the woman was rushed to hospital and crisis counselling was requested for the woman's traumatised employees.

He said the men could have gained access to the house by fishing the key out of the door via the open window.

"Blue Security Highway Tactical Team and reaction officers responded immediately after receiving the information about the attack and began assisting Hillcrest SAPS in a search of the area for the suspect. The team began tracking the suspect with the aid of the Blue Security control centre, which led them to Oxford Village Mall where the suspect was spotted near a pawnbroking retailer. The suspect was arrested with the aid of another security company," he said.

Mathios said a lawnmower that had been taken during the incident was also recovered in his possession.

The Mercury