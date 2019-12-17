Doctors implicated in Zayyaan Sayed's death granted bail. File picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU.

Durban - The two doctors implicated with the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed have been granted R10 000 bail. 

Doctors Peter Beale and Abdulhay Munshi, a paediatrician and anaesthetist, face charges of culpable homicide after Zayyaan died after surgery. The pair are also accused of negligence.

According to reports, Zaayaan was admitted to the Netcare's Park Lane Clinic in Johannesburg in October for a routine laparoscopic surgery.

The boy was later died after his collapsed.  Zayyaan's father, Mohammadh, opened a case of culpable homicide and negligence after the 10-year-old's death. 

Beale and Munshi were suspended while Netcare ran their own internal investigation. 

Last week, a warrant of arrest was issued for the doctors. 

Beale and Munshi appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Just hours before their appearance, the doctors presented themselves at the Hillbrow police station. 

Reports stated that the Health Professions Council of South Africa was also investigating the matter.

Beale and Munshi are back in court in March next year. As part of their bail conditions, they are not to leave leave Gauteng without prior arrangements with the investigating officer. They are also barred from contacting Netcare staff. 

Many have reacted to Zayyaan's death, including EFF leader, Julius Malema. 

The Mercury 