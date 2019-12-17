Durban - The two doctors implicated with the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed have been granted R10 000 bail.
Doctors Peter Beale and Abdulhay Munshi, a paediatrician and anaesthetist, face charges of culpable homicide after Zayyaan died after surgery. The pair are also accused of negligence.
According to reports, Zaayaan was admitted to the Netcare's Park Lane Clinic in Johannesburg in October for a routine laparoscopic surgery.
The boy was later died after his collapsed. Zayyaan's father, Mohammadh, opened a case of culpable homicide and negligence after the 10-year-old's death.
Beale and Munshi were suspended while Netcare ran their own internal investigation.