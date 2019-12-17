Doctors implicated in Zayyaan Sayed's death granted bail









Doctors implicated in Zayyaan Sayed's death granted bail. File picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU. Durban - The two doctors implicated with the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed have been granted R10 000 bail. Doctors Peter Beale and Abdulhay Munshi, a paediatrician and anaesthetist, face charges of culpable homicide after Zayyaan died after surgery. The pair are also accused of negligence. According to reports, Zaayaan was admitted to the Netcare's Park Lane Clinic in Johannesburg in October for a routine laparoscopic surgery. The boy was later died after his collapsed. Zayyaan's father, Mohammadh, opened a case of culpable homicide and negligence after the 10-year-old's death. Beale and Munshi were suspended while Netcare ran their own internal investigation.

Last week, a warrant of arrest was issued for the doctors.

Beale and Munshi appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Just hours before their appearance, the doctors presented themselves at the Hillbrow police station.

Reports stated that the Health Professions Council of South Africa was also investigating the matter.

Beale and Munshi are back in court in March next year. As part of their bail conditions, they are not to leave leave Gauteng without prior arrangements with the investigating officer. They are also barred from contacting Netcare staff.

Many have reacted to Zayyaan's death, including EFF leader, Julius Malema.

I'm happy that warrants of arrests have been issued against Dr Beale & Dr Munshi by the NPA for the negligent death of Zayyaan Sayed at Parklane clinic two months ago.#justiceforZayyaan — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 10, 2019

This is HORRIFYING.



10yo Zayyaan Sayed died at Park Lane hospital after a minor operation was performed on him.



Profit chasing in medicine creates perverse incentives – with doctors performing dangerous, unnecessary procedures for money & killing patients in the process. https://t.co/XsedqaZ8af — Time Traveller (@Anele_Nzimande) October 31, 2019

[LISTEN] Family of Muslim Boy who Passed Away After Surgery Trying to Come to Terms with his Death @muftimenk #ZayyaanSayed #MedicalNegligence https://t.co/WfwADvZMM6 pic.twitter.com/6771q6jb8u — 𝔽𝕒𝕚𝕫𝕖𝕝 ℙ𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕝 (@FaizelPatel143) October 30, 2019

