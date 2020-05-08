Doctors, renting rooms at Netcare’s St Augustine’s Hospital, want to continue working

The doctors have also claimed that a “humanitarian crisis” is looming as patients without Covid-19 are not able to access medical care.

Several doctors, who spoke to The Mercury on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal by the Department of Health, said patients were calling them and crying in desperation because they were unable to see them.

They have alleged that a 35-year-old kidney transplant patient died after he was unable to obtain sufficient medical treatment, as he had to be cared for in a hospital that did not have adequate medical equipment to treat his condition.

The National Department of Health ordered Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital to close early last month after an outbreak of Covid-19 at the hospital, leading to the death of five patients and 66 staff becoming infected.

A total of 136 doctors have their rooms at the hospital but had been ordered to close for the past four weeks.

Doctors said they were forced to try to see patients at other hospitals, but hospitals outside the Netcare group were reluctant to allow them access due to the stigma of the virus.

They said the hospital had been deep-cleaned twice, the second time last week Thursday by UV robots.

“We desperately want to reopen (the hospital) because so many people are waiting to be admitted for non-Covid-19 issues - they need transplants, dialysis and all those things and we can’t go to non-Netcare hospitals.

“We are lepers actually, even if we have negative Covid-19 tests. Everybody is guarding their territory,” a doctor said. “More people are dying of non-Covid-19 diseases than the virus. It is a humanitarian crisis, but the government doesn’t realise it,” he said.

One doctor said he was concerned about high risk pregnant patients who needed regular monitoring and blood tests during their first trimester.

“These patients are running the risk of complications. They need blood tests and we keep pushing appointments back and getting past the period we can do tests. It is causing a lot of anxiety for patients,” he said.

He said it made no sense to keep the medical centre closed as it was separate to the main hospital.

He said doctors were concerned that the hospital had not been able to give them any indication regarding when their rooms could reopen.

“Last night we said we had not heard anything from St Augustine’s and we are going in and opening, and if they lock us out then they have to explain why to the public,” he said.

“What scares the hell out of us is that the minister (Health Minister Zweli Mkhize) keeps saying we are still waiting for a tsunami of infections and we need more ventilators, and this hospital has the most ventilators because there are four ICUs and our new neo-natal ICU,” he said.

Another doctor said he had relied on tele-medicine to assist his patients as a free service, and on a few occasions had to consult some patients in a hospital parking lot.

He said he was also aware of a patient who required urgent hyperbaric oxygen therapy for sepsis after a knee replacement, but had been unable to access treatment at the hospital.

He said the hospital was the only facility in the province offering the treatment.

“In my limited knowledge on what’s going on, it doesn’t seem like there is any good reason to keep it (the hospital) closed any longer. There are patients needing attention and everything has been complied with,” he said.

National Department of Health spokesperson Popo Maja and the provincial health department had not responded to questions by the time of publication last night.

Netcare coastal regional director Craig Murphy said the group had been working closely with the KZN Department of Health regarding the Covid-19 outbreak at the hospital and the steps it had taken to “further strengthen our comprehensive precautionary measures there”.

He said the group had been involved in “ongoing engagement” with the department regarding the reopening of the hospital.

“We have regularly engaged with the doctors practising at the hospital during the period of the hospital’s closure. As from last week, there are no patients in the hospital, and the decision was taken to use this opportunity to further enhance our programme of disinfecting and decontaminating the entire hospital and adjacent buildings, including the doctors’ consulting rooms which are an integral part of the hospital facilities,” Murphy said.

“An independent investigation by infectious diseases specialists and epidemiologists commenced some time ago. We have not received their final report. Discussing or releasing the findings of the independent investigation falls within the ambit of the Department of Health,” he said.

The Mercury