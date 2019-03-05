FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo, a healthcare worker from the World Health Organization prepares to give an Ebola vaccination to a front line aid worker in Mangina, Democratic Republic of CongoDoctors Without Borders will use International Women’s Day on March 8 to highlight the medical impact of unsafe abortion. (AP Photo/Al-hadji Kudra Maliro, File)

DURBAN - Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières - MSF) will use International Women’s Day on March 8 to highlight the medical impact of unsafe abortion in the many low-resource and conflict- affected countries in which it works - and the necessity of safe abortion care. Two years ago, MSF staff treated more than 23000 patients with post-abortion complications.

In some hospitals where MSF teams work, up to 30% of obstetric complications may be due to unsafe abortions.

The organisation said while the world had made significant progress in four of the five main causes of maternal mortality, unsafe abortion - the only fully preventable cause - had been largely neglected.

About 45% of abortions globally were deemed unsafe and more than 22000 women and girls died each year after undertaking an unsafe abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute’s report published last year.

MSF said about 97% of unsafe abortions and related deaths occur in Africa, Latin America and southern and western Asia - all regions where MSF offers medical assistance.

MSF’s experience in countries such as Colombia, Mozambique and South Africa had confirmed the diversity of those facing an unwanted pregnancy: married and unmarried, women with children and girls who still go to school, urban women with education and those from rural villages.

MSF said: “Some have been using contraception that failed, or ran out due to interrupted supply. Some have been coerced into pregnancy, or become pregnant due to sexual violence. Others have faced financial and emotional hardship. Some have been caught up in a humanitarian crisis and fled for their lives.”

