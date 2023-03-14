Dog rescued from a drain in uMlazi by the SPCA finds forever home

Durban - A dog named Lucy who was rescued by the Durban and Coast SPCA last July from a drain in uMlazi, found her forever home earlier this month. Tanya Fleischer, the marketing manager of Durban and Coast SPCA said Lucy was rescued by one of their inspectors in mid-July 2022.

She said the SPCA suspected that the dog was deliberately thrown down the drain. “She was very nervous and thin but we worked with her until she was ready to be put up for adoption which was just over a month later, at the end of August 2022,” she said. Fleischer added that Lucy kept on being 'booked' for adoption but her adoptions kept falling through and she was never collected.

“We were thrilled when a staff member, Mary Koen, decided to adopt Lucy after she'd been with us for eight months,” she said. Mary Koen with her new rescue dog Lucy. Picture: Supplied/ SPCA

Koen said that there was something about Lucy that made her fall in love with the dog. “I knew she'd been here for a while and one day when I saw her I just decided she had to be mine and I had to give her a forever home,” she said. Koen added that Lucy has settled in nicely with her other dogs.

“Lucy loves TV, her new friends, loves exploring and has become my shadow. She has the softest eyes and beautiful personality, I just love her,” Koen said. In a separate incident in January, The Mercury reported that a dog was rescued from a manhole in Edmund Moore Road, oThongathi, North of Durban by the Community Emergency Response Team (Cert). Riza Sadack, media liaison for the community-based non-profit Cert, said that they were alerted to the incident.

“Cert volunteers received a call for assistance after a dog was discovered trapped down a manhole on Edmund Moore Road, Tongaat,” Sadack said. Sadack added that the canine appeared scared and anxious. “A Cert volunteer was lowered down the manhole to the dog, which was brought back up to safety. Thankfully, the dog did not seem to have suffered any injuries and was handed over to SPCA. Thank you to SPCA and Cert volunteers for responding,” Sadack said.