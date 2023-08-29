Dogs housed at a KZN primary school maul pupil

Durban- The family of a ten-year-old child from Ixopo in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands are seeking answers after the child was attacked at school by dogs. The child was bitten on her head and arms last Tuesday and is in hospital.

Community members allege that these dogs have taken up residence at the school, Ixopo Intermediate School, and that despite complaints, the principal has not taken action to remove them. The child’s aunt, who said she feared for her niece’s safety, asked to remain anonymous and said that her niece had been severely injured. She said children had complained about the dogs for years, but no action was taken.

“When my sister went to the school to report this matter to the principal, he said that he could not do much as these dogs are not his and no one has come forward to claim them. He did not focus on the child, but asked what children were doing where the dogs play. The child was then sent to the hospital by another teacher,” she said. ‘“The following day, we received letters from the school principal saying that this matter should not be spoken about on social media. He also told my sister that when we go to the hospital we must say that the child was hit by a metal pipe when she was running away from the dogs.” She said they had gone to the police to open a case but were told that there was no one who could be charged.