A taxi boss was gunned down in Shakaskraal. Picture:IPSS MEdical Rescue

DURBAN - A taxi boss belonging to the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association was gunned down yesterday morning in Shakaskraal, near KwaDukuza, northern KwaZulu-Natal. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a 40-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a group of suspects.

“They allegedly shot and killed him. The suspects fled on foot after the incident. A case of murder was opened at Umhlali police station,” said Zwane

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said the man, who had parked outside a shopping centre, was already dead when the paramedics arrived. The victim had been shot multiple times.

The province has been in the spotlight following a spate of taxi related killings. In February, a 50-year-old taxi boss was killed in Tongaat.

Department of Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the department is concerned about the killings.

He said the killings spark fear in the taxi industry, causing instability.

“We are meeting with the provincial leadership of Santaco (South African National Taxi Association) to address these issues facing our taxi industry.

“Out of more than two hundred taxi associations, there are less than 10 who are involved in this violence,” said Ncalane.

“This is a criminal matter and those committing these crimes must be dealt with.”

KZN chairperson of Santaco, Boy Zondi, expressed shock at the murder. He said the killings were uncalled for and they encourage taxi association leaders to meet to resolve conflict.

“We have boardrooms all around the province to make sure that associations use them to meet and find resolutions because this is a business and we should treat it as such.”

