Dolphin Coast taxi boss gunned down







Justin Pillay, 35, was killed while sitting in his vehicle by unknown men who fired several shots at him and then sped off. Picture: Pixabay Durban - A taxi boss belonging to the Dolphin Coast Taxi Association became the latest victim of ongoing violence when he was gunned down on Monday in the Shakaskraal taxi rank, near KwaDukuza. Justin Pillay, 35, was killed while sitting in his vehicle by unknown men who fired several shots at him and then sped off. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said: “He was fatally shot and sustained multiple gunshot wounds.” She said a case of murder had been opened at Umhlali police station. Jabulani Mazibuko, the chairperson of the National Taxi Alliance, said they were very concerned about the killing of people in the Dolphin Coast association.

“We are worried about the spate of killings in the taxi industry. We call on the Department of Transport MEC and the premier to intervene and appoint a commission to deal with the killing of the taxi owners,” said Mazibuko.

He said that in Gauteng the MEC for transport and the premier had appointed a commission of inquiry for the taxi industry.

“We want to find out when they are appointing a commission,” he said.

He conveyed his condolences to the family, the community and the taxi industry.

“Our team will visit the family to mourn with them today (yesterday),” he said.

Mazibuko said Pillay loved people, describing him as a man of peace who always wanted people to work in peace.

“Pillay took over his father’s taxi business, he grew up in the taxi industry,” he said.

KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor Mary de Haas said there should be strict controls by the Department of Transport to ensure that taxis only operated on routes for which they had permits.

“There need to be urgent checks on security companies guarding taxi operators to make sure they are registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority and that all their guards are registered. Guns and gun registers kept by security companies also need to be checked,” said De Haas.

She added that the Dolphin Coast region had a long history of conflict between different associations.

There has been a spike in the killing of taxi owners in the Dolphin Coast Association recently after four taxi owners and two taxi drivers were killed in the ongoing conflict this year.

The Department of Transport could not be reached for comment.

The Mercury