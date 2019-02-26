Durban Metro Police at the scene of a shooting where three people died including a Metro police officer. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - An off-duty Durban metro police officer was among three people who were killed in a mass shooting at a block of flats in the city centre on Monday. The shooting, which occurred at around 11am, is alleged to be the result of a domestic dispute between the officer and his girlfriend.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, police found three people at the flat who had sustained fatal gunshot wounds, while five others were critically injured and rushed to hospital. Mbele said one other person managed to escape the incident without injury.

“There were three females and two males who were critically injured. We cannot reveal the identities or any details about the deceased victims as yet,” Mbele said at the scene.

At around 4pm on Monday, police and the forensic unit were still busy at the scene, while the state mortuary vans waited to retrieve the deceased.

Mbele said that she could not confirm whether the off-duty police officer was the shooter, however she did confirm that the flat where the incident happened belonged to him.

“It was in the police officer’s flat, but at this point only the survivors of the shooting can tell us exactly what happened. We will interview them once they are stabilised and treated, and able to speak to us,” Mbele said.

Outside the block of flats, the narrow JN Singh Street (formerly known as Baker Street), was cordoned off by police, and only the media and residents from the flat were allowed through.

Ambulances lined up on the short road to transport the injured, while people gathered around.

Rethabile Montse, who lives in the block of flats where the shooting occurred, said she locked herself in her flat and hid when she heard the gunshots.

Montse said the incident was saddening, as the officer was her neighbour, who she saw often, adding that the incident had left her traumatised.

She described him as a “fun” person who enjoyed partying with his friends.

However, Montse added that he was also “short-tempered”.

“He liked fun and drinking with his friends. He always invited people over. Today I think it was his friends who were there. He was friendly but at times he was short-tempered. Whenever he was drunk, he would have arguments with the people he was with,” she said.

Alina Yemoko, who was visiting his brother in the block of flats, said he also heard the gunshots.

Yemoko said he heard people screaming from one of the flats.

“I ran to the flat with my brother but the door was locked. People were trying to get out. We heard more gunshots and then nothing,” he said.

Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said the policeman was on a constable rank and was stationed at Albert Park. He said they believe there was a commotion shortly before the shooting occurred.

