The fake schedule has been widely circulated.

Durban - The city will not be implementing water shedding on the North Coast, and a schedule circulating on social media is a hoax, the eThekwini Municipality confirmed on Wednesday. A detailed timetable noting planned water interruptions for Verulam, La Mercy, the Sibaya Casino, King Shaka International Airport and Tongaat had been shared on numerous groups on Facebook and WhatsApp since the weekend.

The spokesperson for eThekwini Municipality, Msawakhe Mayisela, said residents should refrain from sharing the hoax schedule.

He said the municipality would communicate with the public through official means if the city decided to implement water restrictions.

“There is obviously someone or a group of people who are trying to take advantage of people. It is misleading and untrue,” he said.

Suburbs in Tongaat and surrounding areas suffered severe water shortages over the weekend, leaving some residents desperately seeking water from showers and taps at a nearby beach.

Mayisela said the long water disruption in Tongaat was due to mud and silt entering the water treatment works. The municipality had now implemented phase one of the repairs and upgrades to the water treatment works, he added.

The Mercury