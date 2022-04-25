Don’t panic, video predicting major snowfall across SA is old

Durban – An old video has resurfaced and is being circulated on social media which predicts major snowfall across the country.
Afri Weather identified the author of the video on its Facebook page as The Weather Hooligan. It was posted in 2021.
“People have chosen to start re-circulating it today,” said Afri Weather.
The person speaking in the video is Juanri van der Walt, who received a lot of flak on The Weather Hooligan Facebook page for not including a date on the video.
In the 2021 video, Van der Walt states that there are big pockets of polar air that are going to develop in the next 10 days.
Van der Walt posted the same video on the Facebook page on Monday morning, clarifying that the video was old.
“Old video circulating that I made last year. Please ignore, we have keyboard warriors forwarding old news.
“Yes, yes I forgot the date at that time. It was a mistake but the video was not fake. Just putting it out there that 80 percent of my prediction was correct,” he said.
Commenting on the post, one woman said: “I also feel like an idiot now for forwarding this video, eish! Dates would definitely help.”
Another woman concurred and said: ”Oh my word. I didn’t know and now feel like an idiot for forwarding it,” while another follower of the page said that he also received the video but did not share it because there was no date stamp on it.
In a daily update, as at 12pm, the SA Weather Service said there were no impact-based warnings.
Rain is expected on Monday in Durban, Margate, Richards Bay, Pietermaritzburg, Newcastle, Ulundi and Ladysmith with thunderstorms forecast in some areas.
