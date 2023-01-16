Double blow for Ugu Municipality as mayor Phumlile Mthiyane dies just days after death of municipal manager

Durban - The Ugu District Municipality has been dealt a double blow with the death of mayor Phumlile Mthiyane on Monday, just three days after the death of municipal manager Dr Elliot Ntombela. Municipal spokesperson France Zama, said in a statement on Monday: “It is with deep shock and sorrow that the municipality announces the untimely passing of the mayor.”

Zama said Mthiyane passed away in the early hours of Monday morning. “A dark cloud seems to have fallen upon our municipality during this period and we request your thoughts and prayers to be with the family at this time of loss,” he said. He said the details regarding the burial would be issued once they become available.

“May her soul rest in eternal peace,”said Zama. On Sunday, “The Mercury” reported Ntombela’s death. According to the municipality, Ntombela died on Saturday morning in hospital where he had been hospitalised for more than three weeks due to illness. Ntombela was appointed as municipal manager on October 1, 2022, after a lengthy and intensive process to find a suitably qualified candidate to take the helm, the municipality said.

“His untimely passing has been a great shock to the municipality and the entire municipal council, as Dr Ntombela was expected to be discharged from hospital and resume his official duties in the new year,” Zama had said. Zama said Ntombela joined the municipality in an acting capacity in July 2021 and was later appointed on a five-year contract as a municipal manager in October 2022.

