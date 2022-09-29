Downer asks Pietermaritzburg High Court to stop Zuma’s private prosecution

Durban - State advocate Billy Downer has asked the Pietermaritzburg High Court to put a stop to the private prosecution against him by former president Jacob Zuma, describing it as an abuse of the process of the court. In August, Zuma was given a court date for the private prosecution against Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan after Zuma claimed that documents about his medical condition were leaked and published.

Story continues below Advertisement

The matter will be heard at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on October 10. Downer, the prosecutor in the State’s Arms Deals case against Zuma and French arms manufacturer Thales, last week lodged an application for the judge to review the amount that Zuma has paid as security. In papers filed this week, Downer accused Zuma of Stalingrad tactics and said the private prosecution was an abuse of the court process. He said Zuma’s prosecution had been dragging on for the better part of 20 years.

In response to the latest application, Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, accused Downer of trying to win over the court of public opinion. “He can discuss these issues in court on October 10, it is not that far away. He must appear in court as the accused in a criminal matter and he must explain to the judge.” Manyi said Zuma felt that Downer needed to account for his actions. He confirmed that Zuma will not be present in court and will be represented by his legal team.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last week Downer asked the court to compel Zuma to pay R1 million for the cost of his defence, arguing that the amount of R90 000 paid by Zuma is insufficient to cover the costs of legal counsel. Downer, in papers filed in the court, argued that Zuma is under financial pressure as the curator of VBS Mutual Bank had recently secured an execution order against the former president for non-payment of a loan. THE MERCURY