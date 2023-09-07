Dr Protas Madlala made a ‘significant contribution to social justice in the country’

Durban - Dr Protas Madlala, who died on Friday after a short illness, continues to be honoured by those who were influenced by his courageous quest for social justice. Madlala, who will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 9, at the Saint Wendolins Catholic Parish, has been acknowledged for his activism, expertise as a political analyst and his community initiatives that galvanised young people to get involved in the Struggle against apartheid.

He started his career as a journalist at The Mercury newspaper in Durban in the 1980s, and later studied in the US where he obtained a degree in International Communication. His reputation as a political analyst was enhanced in the 1990s by his analysis of the volatility and political intolerance in KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa. Sbu Gwacela, speaking on the sidelines of a memorial service held for Madlala at the Mariannhill Monastery Church on Wednesday, said the activist was involved in all fronts of society, from religion as a member of the Catholic Church, to politics and academics.

Gwacela was the first democratically elected councillor in St Wendolins, which lies west of Durban, and mayor of the Inner-West City Council before it was amalgamated to form the eThekwini Metro. “I was a young man when I met Mr Madlala and he played the most significant role in shaping our destiny as young people during the time of the Struggle in St Wendolins against forced removal. “The intention of the regime at the time was to remove our people from St Wendolins and to proclaim that area as part of Chatsworth, as an Indian area, and Mr Madlala and others committed themselves to fight against that removal.”

Gwacela said that as part of the Struggle at the time, Madlala realised the need to bring on board young people because he realised at some point they would have to get involved as the issues that were being discussed involved their future. “We got involved, would get briefings from the elders on the progress in the Struggle, and we started establishing committees. That was when the Struggle against apartheid was at its peak, and there were many attempts by the system at the time to disrupt any form of meetings that were taking place. “Some of us were even detained during the State of Emergency precisely because we were fighting for this just cause, and some of us were inspired to take the baton and take the Struggle forward.”