KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has welcomed the appointment of Dr Sandile Tshabalala as the HOD Picture: Supplied

Durban - Dr Sandile Tshabalala has been appointed as the new head of department at the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health. The appointment has been hailed by Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, who said that it would bring stability in the department. Dr Tshabalala is a seasoned healthcare professional and leader, who has worked as the chief executive (CEO) and medical manager of several hospitals in the province.

Born in uMlazi township, he matriculated from Sekusile High School at Madadeni in 1987.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree (BSc) from the University of Zululand (1989-1991); and a MBCHB medicine degree from the Medical University of South Africa (MEDUNSA), which he acquired between 1992 and 1996.

His medical journey began when he was appointed as an intern at Ngwelezane Hospital in 1997. He became a medical officer working in ICU and Theatre, as well as a sessional doctor from 1999 to 2008.

Dr Sandile Tshabalala Picture: Supplied

He served as a medical manager at Clairwood Hospital from December 2012, and again played the same role at Wentworth Hospital from 2014 to 2015.

He was appointed CEO of Ngwelezane Hospital from October 2008 to July 2010; a role that he would later again perform at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital from 2015 to 2017.

He has also worked as a programme manager at head office responsible for Medical Male Circumcision, condom distribution and behavioural change from October 2010 to November 2012. Until now, he has been the chief director: clinical support services.

As a student, he was active in the SRC, including in the health and education sub-committees. He also worked at an NGO, Khanya Africa, as a secretary; and is a founding member and regional treasurer for the Progressive Professionals Forum.

"I am deeply honoured and humbled at being appointed to head the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health. I am very grateful to the Honourable Premier for the confidence that he has shown in me. I promise to discharge my duties with diligence and loyalty in the service of the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

"I am particularly looking forward to implementing a range of new, innovative and exciting programmes that have been introduced by our Honourable MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, which are aimed at improving the overall health outcomes of the people of this province," Tshabalala said.

He also pledged to support and help realise a range of new and innovative programmes that have been introduced by Simelane-Zulu.

Simelane-Zulu said she was pleased to have Dr Tshabalala on board as the HOD.

"His is a very important appointment, as this Department has been without a permanent Head of Department for nearly two years, which is something you can ill-afford for a Department of this magnitude, with the kind of mandate that it has. In Dr Tshabalala, the Department is in good hands administratively.

"He brings in a wealth of leadership qualities and experience within the public health sector, all of which will come in very handy as we implement our programmes that are aimed at reducing the burden of disease in this province. We wish to assure him of our full support, and we wish him well as he embarks on this new journey," she said.

The Mercury